IN FOCUS: Singa, Water Wally, Hush-Hush Hannah - the Singaporean obsession with mascots

SINGAPORE: Most people learn the value of courtesy from their teachers and parents, but Singaporeans have another iconic figure to thank: An anthropomorphic yellow-orange lion beaming from ear to ear.

Standing on two legs with its arms wide open, it’s often seen wearing a T-shirt and pants.

Otherwise known as Singa the Courtesy Lion, the mascot was first introduced to the general public in 1982 in a national courtesy campaign by the then Ministry of Culture.

From family planning campaigns in the late 60s to public transport campaigns to reduce congestion in the central business district, Singapore quickly became known as “a campaign nation”, Mr Basskaran Nair, who headed the courtesy drive, told CNA.

“The purpose of these campaigns was to bring together a disparate, rough-and-tumble society and forge them as one people. It was a nation-building policy process.”

As head of the press section in the ministry's publicity division at that time, Mr Nair considered three factors in developing a mascot for the courtesy campaign: Distinctiveness, appeal and endurance.

“The mascot should not generate ‘not another campaign’ response, as Singapore by the 80s was quite saturated with predictable campaigns. Is there an appeal and will people be happy associating themselves with the message? And will the key messages stay in the minds of people, even after the traditional campaign effort?” he recounted.

Singa was eventually created by an artist in the ministry, Eileen Wat, after six weeks and more than 100 sketches of “fierce-looking lions and overtly feminine-looking designs”, according to the Singapore Graphic Archives’ website.

Forty years later, emblems of Singa on marketing materials for the Singapore Kindness Movement evoke instant recognition as it remains one of Singapore’s most loved mascots.

SINGA HAD “VIRAL VALUE”

But Singa demonstrated its potential from the start. After the mascot was unveiled in the media, Mr Nair said his team “suddenly found” that the private sector had “hijacked” Singa and companies were using it for their own commercial purposes.

“Singa mugs, caps and other items were manufactured and sold by tourist shops. And hawkers, construction companies, bus and taxi operators used Singa signage to show customers the need to queue,” he said.

“In short, Singa had viral value – to use present communication jargon – and spread through society. Singa endured because it appealed and was distinctive.”

A few months after Singa was introduced, Mr Nair also worked on the national productivity campaign, which saw Teamy the Bee being created by the same team that drew Singa.

Unlike Singa, however, Teamy “didn’t have the same viral communication value of Singa” because it was “controlled” by the department in concern.

“A lesson learned was that the public must be part of the communication process and engaged in owning the campaign message and objectives. Controlling the messages in an increasingly sophisticated society by the 80s was a recipe for public disinterest in government campaigns,” said Mr Nair.