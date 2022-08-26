CNA Explains: Should you wear a mask on a plane if it's optional?

How safe is flying without a mask?

Although masks are optional on some flights, should you still wear one? Infectious diseases experts noted that ventilation standards for planes are high, and that there have been no major COVID-19 clusters originating from flights.

“Travelling in commercial aircraft is much safer than people think,” said Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

The air in a plane is changed over every three minutes, he said. About 60 per cent of the air entering the cabin is completely fresh and from outside, while the other 40 per cent is passed through hospital-grade HEPA, or high-efficiency particulate air filters, which remove 99.97 per cent of airborne particles.

“This is why there have been no major clusters on planes. It is almost impossible for COVID particles to be wafting through a plane. So I think it is reasonable to not wear a mask – unless of course you have a respiratory infection,” said Prof Fisher.

Travellers also remove their masks when eating and drinking on the plane, he noted.

By not wearing a mask throughout the flight and taking them off sometimes, they would be exposing themselves to those around them during those periods, said Prof Fisher, who is also Professor of Medicine at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Another infectious diseases expert, Dr Leong Hoe Nam, said the HEPA filters are "as good as it gets".

But Dr Leong, who runs a private practice at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said transmission could still occur "three rows in front of and behind your seat".

“Given that passengers in coach are packed close together, this doesn't give much comfort. Business class and first-class patients will be exposed as well. All you need is one patient,” he told CNA.

To avoid falling sick while on holiday, he advised travellers to continue wearing a mask on flights even if it is optional.

Who should wear a mask while on a flight?

Different individuals are at different levels of risk if they catch COVID-19, and this may influence their decision to wear a mask on a flight, experts said.

For example, those who are younger or who have recovered recently from COVID-19 “may brave it”, said Dr Leong.

However, some reports indicate that people could catch COVID-19 again as early as 17 days after a prior infection, he said.

Those who are more vulnerable might choose to wear a mask if their immunity is poor, Dr Leong said. This could include transplant patients who are on various immunosuppressive drugs, cancer survivors, or if they are returning home to family members who are at higher risk.

Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, advocated that travellers should do "whatever they are comfortable with".

“For people who are immunocompromised or who have not been infected before, it would probably be a good idea to wear a mask through the flight although this may be uncomfortable,” he added.

“For those who are quadruple vaccinated and previously infected, the risks of severe disease are really low, so this is up to them.”