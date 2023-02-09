Mask-wearing no longer mandatory on public transport from Feb 13, as Singapore steps down COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: The wearing of masks on public transport as well as some healthcare and residential care settings will no longer be mandatory from Monday (Feb 13), when Singapore also steps down its disease alert to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

But the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday that it will retain the practice of mask-wearing for visitors, staff and patients in settings where there is interaction with patients as well as in indoor patient-facing areas - like hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

This will be an MOH requirement rather than mandated under COVID-19 regulations, to better protect patients and healthcare workers from infectious diseases in general, the ministry said in a press release.

Since April last year, Singapore has also maintained a Yellow status - the second lowest tier - under its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) framework.

From Monday, it will move down to code Green, putting COVID-19 in the same category as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the H7N9 bird flu strain.