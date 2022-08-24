Wearing a mask to be optional from Aug 29, except on public transport and in healthcare facilities

SINGAPORE: From next Monday (Aug 29), people in Singapore will not be required to wear a mask except on public transport and in healthcare facilities, announced Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Aug 24).

Masks will still have to be worn on transport modes such as the MRT, LRT and public buses, as well as in indoor public transport facilities like boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms, said Mr Wong, speaking at a press conference held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

But they will not be required at airports, naturally ventilated bus interchanges and in the retail areas of bus interchanges, MRT and LRT stations.

Masks will be optional on private transport modes such as taxis, school buses and private bus services, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a separate press release on Wednesday.

"The taxi driver can suggest, request, but there is no law to require ...This is not enforceable, there is no basis of law for the taxi driver to say you have to. It's optional," said Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the COVID-19 task force.

Healthcare facilities, residential care homes and ambulances will keep their mask-wearing requirement. These include welfare and sheltered homes for the aged, as well as adult disability homes.

On flights, mask-wearing requirements will depend on the rules or laws in the destination country as well as the carrier, said MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

"Where there is a mandatory requirement for masks to be worn ... the mask must be worn on the flight itself."

But passengers will not have to do so on flights to or from countries where mask-wearing is not mandatory – as long as the airline does not have such a requirement, he added.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong first announced the easing of Singapore's mask-wearing requirements in his National Day Rally speech last Sunday.

Mr Wong said on Wednesday that masks remain required on public transport and in healthcare facilities because these are "areas where essential services are being carried out in enclosed and crowded spaces, and which are frequently used by vulnerable persons".