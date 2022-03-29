Logo
In photos: Masks optional outdoors, group size doubled to 10 - first day of Singapore's eased COVID-19 rules
Singapore

Two man, one without a mask and one with a mask on at AMK Central in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

Ang Hwee Min
29 Mar 2022 11:31AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 11:31AM)
SINGAPORE: The dawn of Mar 29 marked a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic for people in Singapore as the country rolled out its most significant changes in living with the coronavirus.

Where there used to be tape-markings blocking off seats for five people, some tables at hawker centres and coffee shops are now too small for the permitted groups of 10.

People wearing protective face masks at a traffic crossing across Ang Mo Kio MRT in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

Although masks are now optional outdoors, with a safe distancing of 1m, most people appear to be keeping them on.

From people taking a stroll at Bishan Park to commuters waiting at a bus stop and even those taking a break on the benches at Ang Mo Kio Central, hardly a maskless face was in sight. 

Here are some scenes from the first morning of Singapore's relaxed COVID-19 measures:

People wearing protective face masks at an Ang Mo Kio Central bus stop in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People at Chong Boon market and food centre in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People outside Ang Mo Kio central market and food centre in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
A person seen wearing a protective face mask at Bishan Park in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
A man seen wearing a protective face masks at the walkway at Bishan MRT in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People wearing protective face masks at Bishan MRT station in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People at Chong Boon market and food centre in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People at Chong Boon market and food centre in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People seen at Bishan toastbox in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People wearing protective face masks at Bishan Junction 8 in Singapore on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

COVID-19 safe management measures

