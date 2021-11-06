87 people investigated following raids on 101 massage establishements

SINGAPORE: A total of 87 people are being investigated following islandwide raids on 101 massage establishments, the police said on Saturday (Nov 6).

Thirty-one massage parlours were found to have breached rules governing massage establishments during enforcement operations between Sep 13 and Oct 23.

These breaches include allegedly carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment without a valid licence and failing to ensure employees do not provide sexual services

Ten massage establishments were also found to have flouted COVID-19 regulations.

These offences relate to the alleged failure to minimise interactions among staff members and customers, as well as failure to ensure that all persons within the premises wear a mask, said the police.

Establishments may be ordered to shut for 10 days and fined S$1,000 for such breaches, while customers who were caught not wearing a mask may be fined S$300.

The police added that 46 women were also arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Under the Massage Establishments Act, those convicted of carrying on a business of providing massage services without a valid licence face a S$10,000 fine, up to two years in prison, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, up to five years in prison, or both.

Those who breach the Massage Establishment Rules 2018 can be fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to two years in prison, or both.

For failing to comply with COVID-19 regulations, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The police said they will continue with regular enforcement checks on massage establishments.

Members of the public and businesses were also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.

“The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behavior relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” they added.