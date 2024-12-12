Managing the massage industry: Association calls for standardised training guidelines
In line with other Southeast Asian nations, the Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore has recommended a minimum of 300 training hours to qualify as a therapist.
SINGAPORE: An association representing the beauty, spa and wellness industry in Singapore is calling for more standardisation across the massage sector.
In line with that, the Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore is working with national standards and accreditation body Enterprise Singapore on a set of standardised guidelines that may be released by 2027.
One of its aims is setting out how much expertise these massage providers need based on the service they offer, on which discussions are underway, said association president Edward Wong.
Some providers who offer basic relaxation services do not need a lot of knowledge, he noted.
“Then, there are certain situations where you have to provide remedial action, solve certain issues and provide some advice to the customers … and this requires more knowledge and skills,” he said.
“There should be identification of massage technicians, massage therapists, senior therapists who are … trained in different modalities.”
He added that specialists in one area cannot practise in others.
HOW MUCH TRAINING IS NEEDED?
In line with other Southeast Asian nations, the association has recommended a minimum of 300 training hours to qualify as a therapist, which Mr Wong said is a step up from being a regular technician.
“In the massage world, a technician is someone that … knows a little bit about the human body, knows where the muscles are, knows where the bones are, knows where the blood vessels, the lymph vessels are, and a bit of the system of the body,” said Mr Wong.
"But a therapist is someone that can consult the customer, understand what the requirements are, tailor a treatment, and then provide that treatment according to the needs of the customer, taking into consideration all the constraints … and after-care as well.”
Massage and wellness spa Natureland, which has 600 therapists across 14 outlets islandwide, said employees have to go through professional examinations to be certified and have a licence.
“We only hire therapists who have at least a year of working experience. We also have a trainer who will test their skills. We will have a two-day training to familiarise them with our SOPs (standard operating procedures), guidelines and policies,” said director Fion Wu.
If needed, therapists will be sent for refresher courses to address any issues, she added.
Under the Massage Establishments Act, the police currently recognise 20 different certifications, any of which could land a person a job as a masseuse, Mr Wong said.
However, the requirements are not stringent enough, he added, noting that minimum training hours required under these qualifications range from as low as 60 to 1,000.
“In the massage service industry, everybody calls themselves a therapist, but some only have 60 hours of training. How can they be a therapist?” he asked.
THE RISK OF WRONG MASSAGE TECHNIQUES
Massage is a science as well as an art, Mr Wong said.
He underscored the importance of the right knowledge, on the back of the death of two people in Thailand recently after massage sessions, including a Singaporean tourist.
“You have to know things like anatomy, physiology, the common … ailments or issues with the human body, and contraindications, meaning that (people with) certain conditions cannot be massaged,” he said.
Senior consultant at Alexandra Hospital’s orthopaedic surgery department Dennis Hey said that during a full body massage, every part is susceptible to injuries, which may take place when too much force is used.
His team sees a few cases of sprains following massage every month, he said. While rare, they also see more severe problems like nerve injuries that come with pain, numbness or weakness and even paralysis.
Too much pressure on the neck area which protects the spine, could trigger full paralysis, he noted.
CUSTOMERS NEED TO PLAY THEIR PART
He said that customers also need to play their part to stay safe during massages.
Dr Hey noted that while therapists or technicians could ask for additional information, whether they get the details they need depends on individuals.
“A lot of times, it depends on whether the patient can … give them the necessary information to be safe, for them to take precautions,” he said.
He added that some patients may not even know what health conditions they have, because they do not go for regular screenings and check-ups.
Mr Wong noted that not all places that offer massage are licensed. About 2,000 premises are exempted, he said.
"These are people that massage with open concepts. That means they massage in the open. There's no room, no covering, no partition, no screens. People walking past can see them,” he said.
“These are exempted, and their employees need not be trained or licensed.”