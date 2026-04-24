New massage parlour rules welcomed amid heartland concerns, but businesses worry about increased costs

SINGAPORE: A move to tighten the licensing regime for massage parlours has been welcomed by those concerned about issues like heartland vice, but such businesses are worried about how they might be impacted.

Jalan Besar Member of Parliament (MP) Denise Phua called the measures a "long-awaited response to the growing unhappiness among residents about such activities taking place at their doorstep".

She said agencies currently lack coordination and a “lack of teeth” to tackle the problem proactively – something she called "regrettable", as some tenants are legitimate businesses that can be distinguished from problematic ones through proper registration and checks.

“It is good that there will now be proper registration and audits, although that will require a fair amount of resources,” said Ms Phua, adding that residents and community groups will have to chip in.

The police announced on Tuesday (Apr 21) that open-concept massage establishments, which have been exempted from licensing since 2018, will no longer be exempted from the second half of this year.

Currently, such places only have to comply with conditions such as registering with the police and ensuring that there are no rooms, partitions or cubicles in their premises that would allow massage services to be administered in private.

Massage establishments are currently grouped into two licence categories. Category 1 includes those operating in HDB shophouses, shopping centres and hotels, while Category 2 covers shops located away from residential areas, schools and places of worship.

Open-concept massage parlours will be required to be licensed under a new Category 3 and subject to more stringent requirements, such as obtaining the relevant land-use approval from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) or Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Existing open-concept massage parlours will get a grace period to apply for and obtain a licence after the changes are implemented.