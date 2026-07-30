Police investigations ongoing after UK band Massive Attack shows support for Palestinians at Singapore concert

SINGAPORE: The police and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have opened investigations after British trip-hop band Massive Attack expressed support for the Palestinians at their concert in Singapore on Wednesday (Jul 29).

“Police confirm that reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing,” the police and IMDA said on Thursday in response to CNA queries.

“IMDA is also investigating a possible breach of license conditions.”

The band shouted “Free Palestine” during their performance at The Star Performing Arts Centre, prompting many audience members to join in the chant, a concertgoer who asked not to be identified told CNA.

Videos circulating online also showed two band members holding a Palestinian flag on stage while the crowd cheered.

Singapore does not allow the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit or exemption. Offenders may be fined up to S$500 (US$387), face up to six months’ jail, or both.

CNA has contacted The Star and the concert's promoter Lushington Entertainments for comment.

The band also claimed it had to pull a song from their set list but was vague about the reason, saying only that the decision was due to "local laws".

CNA has contacted IMDA to confirm whether Massive Attack had to drop a song from its set list and, if so, why.

Massive Attack started as a four-member band in 1988 in Bristol. It currently has two core members. The award-winning band behind hits such as Teardrop has previously criticised Israel's actions in Gaza, calling it a "genocide".

In 2025, they formed a syndicate for artists speaking out about Israel’s military actions in the enclave, alleging that those who did so faced intimidation within the music industry.