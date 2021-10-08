New maternal and child health research institute opens in Singapore, addressing 'unmet needs' of population

SINGAPORE: A new research institute focusing on maternal and child health was launched at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on Friday (Oct 8), to fill "unmet needs" of the population by taking a "life-course approach" to its research.

The SingHealth Duke-NUS Maternal and Child Health Research Institute (MCHRI) aims to "support the growth and development of every woman and child to their fullest potential", according to a press release from KKH.

"As we move forward in 2021 and beyond, we want to take a life-course approach in (the institute) to improve the health of the mother, child and the family as a holistic entity (by) analysing and understanding their lives in the structural, social and cultural context," said Associate Professor Ng Kee Chong, director of MCHRI, at a media briefing on Thursday.

This holistic approach to maternal and child health starts from the womb, and designs the "continuum of care" from pregnancy to childbirth, infancy to childhood, and adolescence to adulthood, he said.

Speaking at the launch of the research institute, Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli acknowledged the current research on how certain health risks in mothers can impact their child’s developmental outcomes.

"The Integrated Maternal and Child Wellness Hub at Punggol Polyclinic ... provides integrated primary care services for both mother and child. For example, during the child’s developmental screening, the mother too will be supported and screened for post-natal depression, if she exhibits certain signs during the visit. Because local research tells us that this is a risk factor for both mother and child," he said.

He added that the new research institute would contribute to the local research and scientific landscape by driving "clinical and translational research, innovation, and digital strategies to advance clinical care".

"These efforts span critical domains in child and maternal health, such as in reproductive, metabolic, mental health, as well as neurocognitive development and treatments for cancers and more," he said.