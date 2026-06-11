3 charged over alleged scheme to export China-made mattresses as Singapore goods to avoid US duties
The mattresses, worth over S$23 million (US$18 million), were allegedly falsely declared as Singapore-origin products and shipped to the US in an apparent attempt to avoid import duties.
SINGAPORE: Three men were charged on Thursday (Jun 11) for their alleged involvement in a scheme to falsely declare China-made mattresses as Singapore goods in an apparent attempt to evade US import duties.
Singaporeans Loh Yew Kong, 68; Leong Yu Fong, 41; and Loh Chen Sing Darren, 37, as well as three companies - Brighture Et Riche, Brighture Et Riche (Int) and Zenova International - were charged in connection with the alleged scheme, Singapore Customs said.
Authorities commenced investigations in February 2025 after receiving information that mattresses exported from Singapore to the US had been falsely declared as Singapore-origin goods. The origin of the mattresses was revealed to be China.
Investigations uncovered an alleged scheme that operated between August 2022 and June 2025, involving goods with a total value of over S$23 million (US$18 million).
At the time, Chinese-made mattresses exported to the US were subject to anti-dumping duties, which were imposed in 2019 after the US Commerce Department determined such mattresses were being sold in the US at less than fair value.
“Singapore Customs takes a serious view of the falsification of trade declarations or the misuse of Certificates of Origin,” the agency said.
“Such conduct undermines the integrity of international trade documentation and can damage Singapore's standing as a trusted and reliable global trading hub.”
The men and companies have been charged with one or more offences relating to false declarations, false statements and incorrect trade descriptions.
If convicted of making false declarations or statements required under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act 1995, the men face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to two years’ jail or both.
If found guilty of making a false statement when applying for Certificates of Origin, the men may be fined up to S$100,000 or three times the value of the goods relating to the crime, whichever is greater, or up to two years’ jail or both.