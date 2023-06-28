CNA Explains: Are the lines between mature and non-mature HDB estates blurring?

The classification was necessary because other than price, scarce goods (in this case, HDB flats) are commonly allocated using a queue or lottery system, said an economics professor at Singapore Management University.

“Over the decades, HDB has used both waiting list and balloting as the non-price mechanism for allocating new flats,” said Dr Phang Sock Yong.

“Under the balloting system, the classification of new flats into mature and non-mature locations and weighting the chances of success of applications differently by this classification allows the HDB to prioritise different categories of applications.”

These include first-timers over second-timers, married couples over singles and other criteria. HDB has, over the years, consistently urged applicants to opt for non-mature estates to have a higher chance of getting a flat.

What are the differences when it comes to balloting?

More than 10 priority schemes apply to the balloting of BTO flats – for example, 95 per cent of new flats are now set aside for first-timer families.

This BTO allocation quota has been tweaked multiple times over the years. The differences between mature and non-mature estates have also lessened over time, and HDB increasingly uses other parameters for balloting.

One main difference between mature and non-mature estates now is that first-timer families get an additional ballot chance in a non-mature estate if their first two applications (also in a non-mature estate) were unsuccessful.

Applicants do not get additional ballot chances for unsuccessful BTO applications in mature estates.

Singles applying for BTO flats are only eligible for two-room homes in non-mature estates.

Is the classification still relevant?

Back in the 1990s, the demand for flats in mature estates was much higher than for homes in non-mature estates – according to a Straits Times report in March 1994, there were 20 applicants for each new flat in Bedok.

HDB said that while mature estates are often perceived as having more established amenities and transport networks compared to non-mature estates, this distinction has blurred over the years.

For example, non-mature estates such as Yishun and Jurong East have a wide array of amenities, comparable to mature estates such as Bedok and Queenstown, a spokesperson said.