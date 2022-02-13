Meet Max Zeng, the Singaporean student winning hearts on a prestigious British TV quiz show

NO FLASHCARDS, JUST PASSION

Preparation for University Challenge can be “intense”, according to numerous articles about strategies and tips, not least since the topics covered tend to be highly specialist in nature.

For instance, another question in the same episode in which Zeng showcased his knowledge about the map of India was: “Its animal figures are often said to resemble those of Hieronymus Bosch. The Tilled Field is a work of about 1924 by which Catalan painter?” (The answer is Joan Miró.)

Zeng, who is a former Hwa Chong Institution student, said that “rote memorisation” in the Singapore education system can be beneficial for the purpose of a quiz like University Challenge, as it “teaches you how to answer questions with single answers”.

But he “doesn’t approve of it that much”. He is not a fan of making flashcards to cram for the quiz – a popular study strategy.

“I don’t like the concept of a quiz as something that you study for. I like to compare it to the early Olympic Games (which) would … only allow amateurs. I kind of want the idea of a quiz to be like that. Obviously it’s not a tenable idea because people are going to study for it,” he explained.

“But how much do you know out of your own interests, your own ability, rather than what you study for the sake of answering quiz questions? Personally, I just go in with whatever I have learnt so far.”

The only thing that Zeng learnt “for the purpose of University Challenge” was the list of Nobel Prize recipients for peace, because “everyone on the team was learning the Nobel Prizes for at least one field”.

“That was the only thing I learnt explicitly. Everything else I refuse to. I refuse to learn anything for the (sake of a) quiz,” he said.

“QUITE CONSERVATIVE” PLAYER

This seeming confidence may stem from Zeng being a “quite conservative” quizzer. He doesn’t hit the buzzer to answer a question unless he “absolutely knows the answer”, although he noted that other people may encourage buzzing when one simply has an inkling of the answer.

“People might say I have fast buzzers or I might be taking risks. I see a lot of comments about that. But pretty much every single time I press the buzzer, I’m like 99 per cent sure of what the answer is going to be,” he said.

“A lot of other people take major risks, and sometimes it pays off, but I don’t.”

As such, Zeng has previously “auto buzzed” in a map round.

“If you’re very good at a topic that’s going to come out in a picture round, then you should just buzz before you see the picture. What happens is the picture is shown after (host Jeremy) Paxman finishes the question. So you just buzz as soon as he finishes the question. You’re trusting that you can get it when you see it, after (the announcer) calls your name,” he said.

Zeng also admitted that sometimes an answer becomes obvious beyond a certain point in the question.

“I (have hit) buzzers three words in, five words in. And it’s because at that point, the answer can’t be anything else. If you know the subject well enough, you can actually gauge (the answer),” he said.

The strategy, he added, is not to make the answer “super specific”.

“You mention what is needed in the answer. For example, Missouri can refer to a river or a state. If you think the answer might be either the river or the state, you can just buzz on ‘Missouri’ and they’ll just accept it.”