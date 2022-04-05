Singaporean student Max Zeng helps Imperial College to become champions of BBC TV's University Challenge

SINGAPORE: With a few minutes left on the clock, Imperial College London trails the University of Reading 105 to 120 in the nail-biting final of University Challenge aired on the BBC on Monday (Apr 4) night in the UK.

Then Maximilian Zeng – the Singaporean student with a talent for answering obscure geography-related questions – hits the buzzer.

The 22-year-old biochemistry student, who’s part of the Imperial College team, fires off the answer to a geography question: “Thought to take its name from the practice of lighting fires for signalling, which upland area has Pen y Fan as its highest point?”

“Brecon Beacons”, replies Zeng, taking his team to 115 points.

Following the comeback attempt, his teammates then secure two out of three bonus questions on planetary exploration, bringing the Imperial College team to 125 points to edge past Reading.

Then a contestant on Reading’s team buzzes in before a question is completed and gets the answer wrong. They lose five points for the incorrect interruption, taking their score down to 115.

With mere seconds left, Imperial College attempts another question from host Jeremy Paxman. They get it wrong – but it doesn’t matter. The gong sounds, marking the end of the show.

Imperial College take it home as the season’s champions of the popular, long-running British television quiz show.

“By the narrowest of margins, Imperial have won and Reading have lost. Bad luck. Many congratulations to you, Imperial. It was a very, very strong performance, I thought,” says Paxman.