Singapore's Max Zeng displays geography knowledge on University Challenge again; Imperial College moves into semi-finals

INCORRECT QUESTIONS

A few questions proved to be Zeng's stumbling blocks. One was a follow-up to the question about the Italian navy's coat of arms.

Each quarter on the shield represents a maritime republic that once dominated the Mediterranean, and contestants were asked to name the maritime republic of the identified quarter.

When the bottom-right quarter on the shield lit up on the screen, Zeng said: "This one's either Pisa or Amalfi. Go with Amalfi."

"No, you should have gone with Pisa," replied host Jeremy Paxman.

Subsequently, in another question about the "coloured cities" of Rajasthan, Paxman wanted to know the city he described: "Distinguished by its yellow sandstone architecture, the city known as the golden city secondly. It's dominated by a medieval fort noted for its appearance when viewed at sunrise and sunset."

In response, Zeng said: "I don't know, it could be Udaipur, or Ajmer, or Bikaner, or ..."

Just take a guess, his teammate Mays told him.

"Let's go with Bikaner," Zeng followed up, with a little hesitation.

"It's Jaisalmer," replied Paxman, to Zeng's visible frustration.

In a CNA interview previously, Zeng shared that he is "quite conservative" as a quizzer. He only hits the buzzer when he “absolutely knows the answer” or is at least "99 per cent sure of what the answer is going to be".

While other people take major risks, which sometimes pays off, he told CNA that he doesn't.