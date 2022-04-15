Online virality, friendship and embracing niche interests: Max Zeng and Team Imperial College on life after University Challenge

WHAT ONLINE COMMENTERS GOT WRONG

With each episode only lasting 30 minutes, viewers only got to see snippets of the team's personalities. But this didn’t stop online commenters from dishing out “pretty negative comments”, shared Gilbert over a Zoom call with CNA.

The 21-year-old, who’s pursuing an integrated master’s degree in chemistry, noted that many of such online comments were directed at him and team captain Michael, and Michael's perceived habit of usually turning away from Max and Fatima to discuss possible answers to a question.

“I found it hilarious because those comments were blatantly wrong,” Gilbert said.

“Because Michael always turned to me when you saw it on camera, I feel like people didn’t realise that we all had assigned specialisms. And if there’s a question about science or music, of course Michael would turn to me; with a lot of bonus questions, you get a lot of intricate science (questions).”

Gilbert pointed out that if Michael indeed always turned to him and neglected their teammates like commenters said, then they wouldn’t have got as many high scores as they did.

“We knew it was always a team effort and we did well as a team. And I think people never really saw that, until we had to get out there and tell people that we're actually really good friends, and we do value each other very, very much,” he said.

Several commenters also suggested out that Gilbert didn’t pull his weight, added Fatima in a separate conversation with CNA.

“Me and Michael get very angry when people say Gilbert is some kind of deadweight. That gets on my nerves; that really annoys me. People will just be blatantly rude and say stuff like that. Why would you think it’s okay to insult a teammate to my face?” said the 24-year-old master’s student in science communication.

“Because we know how brilliant Gilbert is, and he has such excellent moments. But unfortunately because it’s only six episodes of a very chaotic (topic) distribution, the questions don’t always go his way.”

Acknowledging the people who overlooked his contributions, Gilbert said that the team is “pretty evenly matched”, and everyone’s contributions were “just as valid” to help them win the competition.

“(These commenters) don't really know who you are as a person. They just know what you do on the show. And a lot of people just tend to be reading into things that just don't exist, or thinking that they’re experts in a lot of things, which is really weird. But I guess that's just a weird sort of dark space of Twitter, social media that you get,” he said.

On the other hand, Fatima and Michael were on the receiving end of comments that speculated the latter was being racist and misogynistic towards her – because it appeared he didn’t turn towards her as much as he consulted Gilbert sitting on his left.

“It wasn’t fun (to read the comments) after the first night. … Any sort of claims of misogyny or racism are slightly wild. I think you could reasonably claim that I was being rude, but not that it was based on race or gender,” said Michael, 25, a doctor of philosophy student in computational fluid dynamics.

Fatima added that she would tell someone off if they were being sexist or racist, so Michael would have noticed. But she’s never had to do that.

“People assume that I’m some sort of victim. And I’m like, no. People don’t realise that they’re also being racist and sexist by assuming that I didn’t have my own agency and that I wouldn’t speak up if there’s something I wasn’t fine with,” she said.

Fatima also noticed that people seemed to assume episodes were “more live than they (were)” based on their comments.

“They’ll assume that we’ve heard the comments in between episodes, even though we filmed everything in October last year. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, Sheriff has found her voice.’ And I’m like, ‘Never lost it.’”

After the four of them addressed such comments via a live stream on YouTube channel All Things Quiz halfway through the season of University Challenge, subsequent online reactions got “much better” when people realised they were genuinely good friends, Gilbert said.