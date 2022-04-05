5 questions that Singaporean student Max Zeng got correct. How many can you answer?

Here are five questions covering a range of topics that Zeng has answered correctly. How many can you answer?

1. Chemistry

Competing against St John's, Cambridge, in an earlier round, Zeng, a biochemistry undergraduate, attempts a question on the periodic table.

"Using the atomic number of the periodic table, if argon minus neon equals oxygen, what element is calcium minus fluorine?" asks host Jeremy Paxman.

The atomic number denotes the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, which determines the place of a chemical element in the periodic table.

Zeng buzzes in with the correct answer: Sodium.

2. Sport

In the round against the University of Exeter, Paxman asks a 10-point question on sports: "First awarded in 1893, what prestigious trophy in North American sport is named after the son of a 19th-century British prime minister?"

Zeng hits the buzzer, albeit with a look of uncertainty.

"Stanley Cup?" he questions.

The Stanley Cup is awarded annually to the winner of the National Hockey League playoff, and is the oldest trophy that can be won by professional athletes in North America. The cup is named after Frederick Arthur Stanley, lord of Preston and Canada's sixth governor-general. He was the second son of former British prime minister Edward Smith-Stanley.

"The Stanley Cup is correct. Well done," replies Paxman, to Zeng's visible relief and pride.

3. Indian cities

Before their showdown in the finals, Imperial College first goes up against the University of Reading in a quarter-final round. There, Zeng attempts bonus questions on the "so-called coloured cities" of the Indian state of Rajasthan, where contestants are supposed to identify the city from the description.

"Firstly, the city nicknamed the Pink City after its ruler ordered buildings to be repainted pink, the colour of hospitality, before a visit by the Prince of Wales in 1876," says Paxman.

"Is it Jodhpur or Jaipur? Jodhpur is the blue city I think, so Jaipur would be the pink city," says Zeng, thinking aloud.

His team captain, Michael Mays, repeats the answer. It is correct.