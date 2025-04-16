COE quota to increase by more than 6% for May to July quarter

SINGAPORE: The overall supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for the May to July period will go up by more than 6 per cent compared with the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority said on Wednesday (Apr 16).

The total number of COEs will rise to 18,232, up from 17,133 in the previous quarter, which had already seen an 8 per cent increase.

Compared with the same period last year - May 2024 to July 2024 - there is an increase of 21 per cent in the total quota.

The quota for Category A is increased by 10 per cent, 5 per cent for Category B and C and 3 per cent for Category D compared to the last quarter.

Bidding under the new quota will start on May 5.

The COE quota for the bidding period of August 2025 to October 2025 will be announced in July, said LTA.

The COE quota for the upcoming quarter consists of these components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the twelve-month period from April 2024 to March 2025.

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2024.

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A, Category B and Category D and injection of additional COEs.

LTA announced in October last year that up to 20,000 additional COEs will be progressively injected across all vehicle categories from February over “the next few years”. The move was made in view of the implementation of ERP 2.0.