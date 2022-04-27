Maybank warns of scammers impersonating its staff, makes police report

SINGAPORE: Maybank has warned of scammers impersonating its staff over the phone, after receiving more than 20 reports from customers and members of the public since Monday (Apr 25).

In response to CNA queries, Maybank said that the scammers would inform potential targets that an unauthorised account had been opened under their names, or that large sums had been transferred to another bank.

The scammers would then tell the targets to follow their instructions to rectify the issues.

The bank has since made a police report. Investigations are ongoing.