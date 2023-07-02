Can you get an MC in under 1 minute? CNA tests telemedicine apps to find out

SINGAPORE: How long does it take to get a medical certificate (MC) from a virtual doctor? Probably a few minutes and possibly as quick as 43 seconds, as CNA found out.

CNA tested three telemedicine apps, where patients can have video consultations with doctors.

All three apps – MaNaDr, MyHealth360 and Doctor Anywhere – asked for patient information prior to seeing a doctor. This includes information on whether a patient has any pre-existing conditions and drug allergies, and their reason for seeing a doctor. Patients can also upload photos of their medical condition, such as rashes, to aid their diagnosis.

MaNaDr is operated by a company called Mobile Health, and works with more than 30 doctors, according to its website. Its website also lists "Medical Certificate" as one of its services and states: "Get your medical certificate in a blink of an eye". But it specifies that MCs are only given out after consultation with a doctor.

Once we started the video consultation, the doctor asked what was wrong and if medical examinations had been conducted on the condition (we had specified "gastritis").

He asked how many days of sick leave was required, to which we replied one day. The call then ended and an MC as well as the payment details were sent by email.

The consultation was over in 43 seconds.