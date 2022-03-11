Some firms rethinking MC policy, but will honour sick leave system be a reality in the long run?

Some have taken it a step further.

Digital payments company Wise said since the start of 2022, its employees can take three days of sick leave a year without producing an MC, up from one day previously.

This allows those who need a longer time to recover from COVID-19 symptoms to do so. There may also be times when employees feel slightly under the weather, such as having a headache. Although not ill enough to visit a doctor, such instances "may prevent (employees) from showing up for work effectively”.

On top of that, employees at Wise also have three days of leave, dubbed “me days”, that they can “use as they wish, including as an alternative to sick leave or if they just need a break”.

“We believe in empowering our Wisers to make their own decisions by giving them autonomy and trust to do so, not just for work but also when it involves their mental and physical well-being,” said Wise Asia-Pacific’s people adviser Christine Yeo.

Over at gaming technology firm Razer, its human resource protocol does not require employees, be it working from home or in the office, to produce MCs if they are on medical leave for just a day.

IKEA Singapore said it is supportive of “any move toward progressive employment practices”, such as the Government’s call for an honour-based system of medical leave.

“Earlier in the year, we have been providing medical leave without the need for a doctor’s certificate for any co-worker who tests positive for COVID,” said its country human resource manager Aldys Kong.

“We will also use a general principle of trust and our values of common sense in conversations with our co-workers who experience symptoms but who do not test positive.”

FIRMS SAY THEY SEE THE NEED TO BE FLEXIBLE

Employers that CNA spoke to acknowledged the need to be flexible amid an ever-evolving pandemic.

For many smaller firms, this is the first time that they are doing away with submissions of MCs.

“It is a change from how we do things, but we also trust our staff,” said Ms Joyce Seow, group executive director at contract manufacturing firm Watson EP Industries.

“So far with the Omicron variant, most of our employees have very light symptoms so there is really no need to see the doctor. What they need is to rest at home … And if they go to the doctor, they might be adding to the stress of the healthcare system unnecessarily and exposing others to the risk.”

Likewise, Minor Food Singapore’s chief executive officer Dellen Soh said he does not see the need for employees to submit further proof beyond taking supervised ART tests via video calls, as he does “not think that people will pretend to have COVID-19”.

“We trust our staff to have integrity and having COVID-19 is quite poor thing (sic), so we will try to be as understanding as we can,” he said.