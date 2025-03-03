Officers, leaders involved in NRIC unmasking saga may face financial consequences

SINGAPORE: Appropriate actions are being taken with officers and leaders at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) who were involved in last year's Bizfile incident.

While there was no malicious intent or wilful wrongdoing, there were shortcomings in the communication and implementation of policy changes in the use of National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers, and in the implementation and oversight of the People Search function of Bizfile, the ministry and agency said in separate statements on Monday (Mar 3).

MDDI, ACRA and its parent ministry, the Ministry of Finance (MOF), issued the statements after a review panel released its report looking into how full NRIC numbers ended up being displayed in search results on Bizfile for five days last year.

The panel concluded that a "confluence" of six shortcomings led to ACRA misunderstanding MDDI's intentions, and unmasking the NRIC numbers on the Bizfile portal, which is run by ACRA.

MDDI and ACRA said they accepted the findings and acknowledged the shortcomings that had been identified.

"We apologise again for our oversight, which had caused public anxiety and concerns. In this incident, the public service did not perform to the level we set for ourselves," they said.

The ministry and agency said they have thoroughly reviewed the actions and responsibilities of those involved in the incident, and "appropriate actions" are being taken.

"This includes reviewing performance assessments, which will carry financial consequences, as well as counselling and additional training," they said.