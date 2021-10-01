23 people get gastroenteritis symptoms after eating Mdm Ling Bakery durian snowskin mooncakes

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating five separate incidents affecting 23 people who reported gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming Mdm Ling Bakery Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncakes.

One was hospitalised and has since been discharged, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint news release on Friday (Oct 1).

Others either sought outpatient treatment, self medicated or recovered without treatment.

The implicated mooncakes originate from Malaysia.

They were imported by Mdm Ling Bakery and sold at various places in Singapore.

SFA has directed the importer to immediately stop the sale and movement of the product. The process of recalling those that have been distributed or sold is ongoing.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it," said the authorities.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice."

Consumers may contact the importer at support [at] mdmlingbakery.com or call 8468 0201 for enquiries.