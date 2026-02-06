Singapore imposes mandatory isolation of measles cases, contact tracing, as infections rise

SINGAPORE: Singapore is introducing measures such as mandatory isolation for measles cases, contact tracing and quarantine of some close contacts, after detecting a rise in infections.

Eleven measles cases were recorded in January, compared with two cases in the same month last year. There were 27 cases for the whole of 2025.

Of the 11 cases, laboratory testing confirmed that three were genetically linked, even though they had no known contact with each other.

"This suggests the possibility of undetected local transmission in the community," the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a media release on Friday (Feb 6).

"Epidemiological investigations are ongoing."

All 11 cases in January were not fully vaccinated, including three infants under 12 months old who were not yet eligible for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination. Seven cases had travelled overseas recently.

Apart from one tourist, the others live in Singapore. CDA said no further information about the 11 cases would be given to protect patient confidentiality.

“The increase reflects a worldwide trend, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting 11 million measles infections globally in 2024 - exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 800,000 cases,” CDA added.