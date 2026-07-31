Singapore's measles cases reach six-year high, three vaccinated cases among 40 infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore has recorded 40 measles cases so far this year, the highest annual total since 2020, according to the Communicable Diseases Agency's (CDA) latest weekly infectious disease bulletin.

This year's total has surpassed the 27 infections reported for all of 2025. That tally was itself the highest since 2020, though still well below the 152 cases reported in 2019 during a period of global outbreaks.

At least three of this year's were fully vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to CDA figures. The rest were unvaccinated or had no record of vaccination.

Adults aged 25 to 44 continued to make up the majority of cases.

Among 12 cases recorded between Apr 4 and Jul 4, one was a tourist and 11 were Singapore residents. Nine had recently travelled overseas and were classified as imported, while two were locally acquired. Two of the 12 were fully vaccinated; the rest had no documented vaccination.

One of the previously reported vaccinated cases had an underlying medical condition, while another had none. Both have recovered, CDA said.