FAQ: What you need to know to protect yourself from measles

SINGAPORE: Singapore has seen a rise in measles infections, with 11 cases recorded in January - almost six times the number reported in the same month last year.

Twenty-seven cases were logged for the whole of 2025, and 11 throughout 2024.

In response to the increase, the authorities have announced new measures, including mandatory isolation for measles cases, contact tracing and quarantine of some close contacts.

Here's what you need to know about measles, and how you can protect yourself.

What is measles?

Measles is an acute and highly contagious viral disease caused by the measles virus. It affects only humans and spreads from person to person.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus lives in the mucus of an infected person’s nose and throat. It can spread through coughing and sneezing.

The virus can remain infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

People can be infected by breathing contaminated air or by touching infected surfaces before touching their eyes, nose or mouth.