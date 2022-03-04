Local media companies serve 'broader mission' beyond commercial success: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Local media companies serve a “broader mission” beyond commercial success, playing an important role in informing and engaging citizens, said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo on Friday (Mar 4).

Speaking during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Mrs Teo said this is why the Government put its support behind SPH Media Trust.

“Our local media, like media outlets across the world, have seen their advertising and subscription revenue drastically reduced, buffeted by the rise of digital content platforms and new avenues for free content,” she said.

While Singapore’s local media companies - Mediacorp and SPH Media - enjoy “good reach” of 96 per cent of Singaporeans, Mrs Teo said there were no “easy answers” on how to monetise this reach.

“We hope that they can become self-sustaining, but it remains to be seen whether or when this can happen,” she added.

Mrs Teo said that comments by Progress Singapore Party's Leong Mun Wai that SPH was “government-owned” are incorrect.

“If it was, there would be no question today of public funding,” she said.

Responding to his earlier question about whether the SPH-listed company could be made to contribute more to the new SPH Media Trust, Mrs Teo pointed out that the shareholders had voted and agreed to an initial injection of S$80 million cash and S$30 million worth of shares for SPH Media Trust.

If the restructuring proposal involved an even higher contribution, the shareholders could have walked away, she said.

“The (company limited by guarantee) might not have been formed, and the SPH media business could have remained on its trajectory of decline, with scant hope for revival. In time to come, there would be nothing worthwhile to preserve,” she added.