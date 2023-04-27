Mediacorp wins 39 awards at World Media Festivals 2023, including 22 golds

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won a total of 39 awards at this year's World Media Festivals Television and Corporate Media Awards, including 22 golds.

The company also took home 16 silver awards, as well as a prestigious grand award - which is conferred on the top entry in each category - for CNA's "What causes mental illnesses? The human brain and its link to mental health".

The news report also bagged a gold award in the News Reports and Features category, the company said in a media release on Thursday (Apr 27).

"What causes mental illnesses? The human brain and its link to mental health" aired on CNA last October and examines the causes of mental illness and how various parts of the human brain affect one's everyday life.

"Presented by CNA presenter Steve Lai, the news report gives viewers an in-depth, visual look at the physiology of the brain and its link to mental health," said the company.

CNA won a total of nine golds and four silvers at this year's awards. Of the nine gold awards, one went to an episode of Talking Point and two went to two episodes of Undercover Asia.

Of the 22 gold awards won by Mediacorp, one was in the Documentaries: Activism category for "Looted", a current affairs programme that looks at how activists, archaeologists and social media sleuths are working to retrieve priceless artefacts stolen during the colonial era.

Produced by Make Waves, the programme shows how they gather first-hand testimonies from looters, with photographic and forensic evidence to prove from where and when they were stolen.

Another gold award went to Mediacorp's Malay drama "Kaki Bola" in the Entertainment: Family Special category.

Produced by Millenia Motion Pictures, the show recounts the story of Singapore’s football legends such as Fandi Ahmad and Sundram Moorthy, who played for The Lions national football team during the Malaysia Cup years.

In the Marketing and Promotions: Programme Openers and Titles category, "Abyss of Greed" took gold. The series also bagged a silver award in the Documentaries: Docudrama category.

Hosted by Mediacorp artiste Ayden Sng, the series looks at how the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau successfully turned Singapore into one of the least corrupt nations in the world. The series also features various infamous corruption cases in both the public and private sectors over the decades.

Chief Executive Officer of Mediacorp Tham Loke Kheng thanked the company's production partners and colleagues for putting Mediacorp "firmly on the global map of content creation once again" at the 2023 awards.

"This year’s total haul of 39 awards, which includes a coveted Grand Award, is a fitting tribute to your efforts at producing compelling, insightful and informative content that resonates with audiences both at home and abroad."

The award-winning programmes can be viewed on mewatch, Mediacorp's video streaming service.