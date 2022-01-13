62-year-old driver sustains minor injuries after accident at Mediacorp Campus

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man sustained minor injuries after his car crashed into a building at the Mediacorp Campus early on Thursday (Jan 13) morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Stars Avenue at about 1.10am on Thursday. The man was the driver of the car, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was accessed by a paramedic, and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the accident showed the car had crashed into the glass walls of the building.

Mediacorp said it was aware of the accident, which happened outside The Theatre building at the campus.

"We understand that the driver sustained some injuries and no one else was hurt. We wish the driver a speedy recovery," said Mediacorp.