Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

62-year-old driver sustains minor injuries after accident at Mediacorp Campus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

62-year-old driver sustains minor injuries after accident at Mediacorp Campus

62-year-old driver sustains minor injuries after accident at Mediacorp Campus

The accident happened outside The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jan 13, 2022. (Photo: William Ye)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
13 Jan 2022 09:49AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 09:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man sustained minor injuries after his car crashed into a building at the Mediacorp Campus early on Thursday (Jan 13) morning. 

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Stars Avenue at about 1.10am on Thursday. The man was the driver of the car, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was accessed by a paramedic, and declined to be taken to the hospital. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the accident showed the car had crashed into the glass walls of the building. 

Mediacorp said it was aware of the accident, which happened outside The Theatre building at the campus.

"We understand that the driver sustained some injuries and no one else was hurt. We wish the driver a speedy recovery," said Mediacorp.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/lk(aj)

Related Topics

accident police SCDF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us