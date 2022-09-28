Mediacorp to broadcast Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022

SINGAPORE: Motor racing fans will be able to watch the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 from Sep 30 to Oct 2 on multiple Mediacorp platforms.

Mediacorp's digital entertainment service meWATCH and free-to-air Channel 5 will have live coverage of the races and practice sessions at the following times.

Race Date/Time Platform Practice Race 1 Sep 30, 5.55pm to 7.05pm Live on Channel 5, with simulcast available on meWATCH Practice Race 2 Oct 1, 12.30am to 2am Delayed airing on Channel 5, with simulcast available on meWATCH Practice Race 3 Oct 1, 5.55pm to 7.05pm Live on Channel 5, with simulcast available on meWATCH Qualifying Race Oct 1, 8.55pm to 10.15pm Live on Channel 5, with simulcast available on meWATCH Main Race Oct 2, 7.40pm to 10.30pm Live on Channel 5, with simulcast available on meWATCH

Mediacorp will also air other major sports events such as the third edition of golf tournament Hana Financial Group Championship 2022 and cycling event Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

The Hana Financial Group Championship 2022 will be available live and on demand on meWATCH on Sep 29 and Oct 1 (1pm to 4pm), and Oct 2 (12pm to 3pm).

The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium will also be available live and on demand meWATCH on Oct 30, 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

The F1 race, which will take place at Marina Bay, will feature popular racers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

The Singapore Grand Prix returns after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

