Mediacorp awarded Broadcaster of the Year at the New York Festivals
This is Mediacorp's second broadcaster of the year award in 2026, after an earlier win at the World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards.
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has been named broadcaster of the year at the New York Festivals (NYF) TV & Film Awards 2026.
"Awarded to the network with the highest overall score and largest medal tally across all categories, the honour reflects the depth, consistency and impact of Mediacorp’s work, spanning genres and platforms, and distinguished by its creative excellence, innovative approach and compelling storytelling," Mediacorp - which is CNA's parent company - said in a media release on Friday (May 22).
Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp, said: “Being named Broadcaster of the Year at the New York Festivals affirms the work our people and partners do every day to inform, engage and serve audiences in Singapore and beyond. This recognition is especially gratifying as it follows our recent second consecutive Broadcaster of the Year win at the World Media Festivals.”
At the 2026 World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards in Berlin, Mediacorp took home a grand award, 21 golds and 25 silvers.
The latest top honour anchors a strong international showing for the national media network across two major industry platforms, the NYF TV & Film Awards and NYF Radio Awards, where Mediacorp secured a total of 22 wins: 13 gold, three silver and six bronze.
"Together, these achievements underscore Mediacorp’s role as Singapore’s national media network, delivering trusted journalism, spotlighting issues that matter, while also creating engaging content that connects with audiences locally and around the world," the company said.
At the NYF TV & Film Awards, Mediacorp garnered 13 gold, three silver and five bronze medals.
The accolades are led by CNA’s slate of current affairs and documentary programmes.
One "Orphan" Every Hour won two gold medals in the Documentary: Human Rights and Craft Programme: Direction categories, while Vapours of Death, Addicted: The Synthetic Curse and Undercover Asia S12: Inside the Illegal "Dunki" Route, produced by Clay Studios, each won gold.
This reflects "CNA’s strength in delivering credible, in-depth storytelling that builds understanding and shines a spotlight on pressing issues", said Mediacorp.
Mediacorp also received recognition for its creative and promotional content, including two golds for the Emerald Hill launch campaign and Blockbuster Sunday: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, recognising its ability to combine creative excellence with compelling storytelling and distinctive, multi-platform experiences.
Mediacorp also won one bronze medal at the NYF Radio Awards for CNA Correspondent in the Podcast: News Podcast category, which "further recognises Mediacorp’s efforts to reach audiences across formats and deepen engagement beyond the screen".
The broadcaster also received 26 finalist diplomas, including Post, Love (My Father Died, Twice), produced by 1 UpMedia, and Korban Part 2, which was produced by Monochromatic Pictures.
"Collectively, these achievements reflect Mediacorp’s integrated approach to content creation, where trusted journalism sits alongside premium entertainment, and innovation continues to open new ways to inform, engage and connect with audiences."
Ms Tham said: "As Singapore’s national media network, we take seriously our role in delivering trusted news and insightful documentaries, while creating entertainment that resonates across genres, platforms and communities.
"These awards reflect the dedication of team Mediacorp in telling stories that matter, and in continually finding new ways to connect with audiences. They encourage us to keep raising the bar, and to continue bringing Singapore perspectives to the world."