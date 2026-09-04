Mediacorp bags six wins at Asia Podcast Awards 2026

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won six awards at the Asia Podcast Awards 2026 in Jakarta on Thursday (Sep 3), including two for CNA.

The Heinous - An Asian True Crime Podcast by Mediacorp and 1Up Media won the Best Crime Podcast award and the 2026 Rode Prize award, which supports creators with professional podcast equipment.

CNA’s Age of Anxiety was meanwhile named Best Health and Wellness Podcast.

Mediacorp’s audio brands also made their mark, with YES 933 Audio Drama: Progress Reports winning Best Fictional Podcast while RIA 897’s MJ12 Gerun Malam was named Best Radio Show Podcast.

The awards also recognised individuals behind Mediacorp's podcasting efforts, with CNA Podcasts’ Junaini Johari named Podcast Thought Leader/Innovator of the Year for her role in driving innovation in podcasting.

“Mediacorp’s podcasts were recognised across richly diverse genres,” the broadcaster said, adding that the awards pointed to the “breadth and quality of its storytelling across original podcasts, on-demand formats and content from its established audio brands”.

“The wins build on Mediacorp’s growing presence in podcasting, as its audio brands extend their storytelling beyond live broadcast.”