Mediacorp wins 36 awards at 2022 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, including 3 golds for CNA documentaries

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won a total of 36 awards at this year's New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, including three gold awards for CNA documentaries.

The company bagged three gold, 12 silver and 21 bronze awards, as well as 42 finalist honours - a total of 78 accolades.

This is the largest number of accolades Mediacorp has picked up at the Awards, said the company in a media release on Wednesday (Apr 27).

Mediacorp's documentary and current affairs content made up the "lion's share" of its haul of accolades this year. It also picked up two finalist honours at this year's New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The winners were announced at the New York Festival's virtual Storytellers Gala on Wednesday.

The CNA documentary, Race To Feed The World - A Question of Space, was one of the three gold awardees this year.

Produced by Make Waves Productions, the documentary focuses on the critical issue of Asia’s food security, which is under immense pressure as land scarcity, climate change, plagues and diseases reduce yields, devastate food supplies and take away livelihoods.

Another CNA documentary, Breathe Again: India's Battle With COVID, clinched the second gold award. Produced by Blue Petal FIlms, the documentary recounts the devastating second wave of COVID-19 which swept India in the spring of 2021.

The country saw daily cases of more than 400,000 at its peak, and as the demand for oxygen, hospital beds and medicines escalated, Indians from different parts of the country came together to help.

Breathe Again: India's Battle With COVID tells the story of a nation coming together to fight an unseen enemy.

The final gold award went to A Deadly Ascent: Summit Fever (episode 1), which reveals the untold story of the 2019 Mount Everest tragedy, where 11 people died trying to scale the world's highest summit.

An image that went viral showed a long, continuous line of hundreds of climbers bottlenecked on the summit ridge of Mount Everest, all trying to take advantage of a narrow window to get to the top.

Produced by Babel Press, the CNA documentary provides firsthand accounts of exploitation that led to overcrowding, and its effects on the environment.

"For filmmakers and storytellers, clinching an award at The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards is an honour to be proud of," said Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp. "We are glad that Mediacorp’s content continues to receive global acclaim."

"This affirms our strength in producing quality content with universal appeal, and is testament to the creative and production excellence of our talents here in Singapore," she added.

"Congratulations to our partners and colleagues for doing us proud once again!”

Viewers can catch the award-winning shows on meWATCH, Mediacorp’s digital video-on-demand platform.

Established in 1957, the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honours the best in news, sports, documentary, information and entertainment programmes, including music videos, infomercials and feature films.

This year's awards saw entries from 42 countries.