Mediacorp, NTU to develop programmes to nurture future media professionals

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp is collaborating with Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information to develop student engagement programmes and activities, including internships and content co-creation opportunities.

The partnership aims to “nurture future media professionals and prepare them for the industry upon graduation”, Mediacorp said in a news release on Monday (Dec 12).

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng and Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information chair Professor May O. Lwin on Monday signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise the partnership.

“By working with the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication (WKWSCI) and Information to launch more initiatives that connect students with industry, we can help equip them with the right skillsets and experiences needed for the business,” said Ms Tham.

“Mediacorp will also benefit from the close interaction with students, to better serve their needs as consumers and future collaborators in the media ecosystem as well.”

The partnership “seeks to leverage the knowledge of both organisations to develop a range of programmes and activities in the Entertainment and the News & Current Affairs space to equip WKWSCI students with industry-relevant skills through real-life applications and portfolio development”, Mediacorp said.

These activities will engage students at various levels, it added.

They include opportunities for students to write scripts and commission short-form content with Mediacorp, with the potential to be showcased on the company’s digital platforms.

Students can also take part in individual internships and mentorships, as well as industry sharing sessions and faculty-wide industry attachments.

Mediacorp offers placements for NTU students looking to complete 22 weeks of professional internship as a course requirement.

“The collaborative activities, internships, and training opportunities made available to our students across Mediacorp’s diverse platforms will strengthen NTU’s efforts in training industry-ready professionals who can contribute positively to the dynamic media environment,” said Prof Lwin.