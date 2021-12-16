Mediacorp unveils CNA Green Plan campaign focusing on sustainability issues

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Thursday (Dec 16) launched an islandwide campaign to spread awareness of sustainability issues, aiming to “inspire individuals in our communities to take the first step towards going green”.

The first phase of the CNA Green Plan will include a series of public engagement activities both on the ground and online, Mediacorp said in a news release.

These are centred around the five pillars of the Singapore Green Plan 2030: City in Nature, Resilient Future, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Sustainable Living.

“These challenges will help participants better understand sustainability issues and encourage them to take action to reduce their carbon footprint,” Mediacorp said.

These issues include the impact of climate change on Singapore, energy consumption and securing a sustainable future for the country.

“Each of the five themes will be tackled by three towns for a total of 15 towns, with all residents of any town invited to partake in an assortment of activities associated with the five Singapore Green Plan 2030 pillars,” the company added.