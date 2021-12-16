Mediacorp unveils CNA Green Plan campaign focusing on sustainability issues

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Thursday (Dec 16) launched an islandwide campaign to spread awareness of sustainability issues, aiming to “inspire individuals in our communities to take the first step towards going green”.
The first phase of the CNA Green Plan will include a series of public engagement activities both on the ground and online, Mediacorp said in a news release.
These are centred around the five pillars of the Singapore Green Plan 2030: City in Nature, Resilient Future, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Sustainable Living.
“These challenges will help participants better understand sustainability issues and encourage them to take action to reduce their carbon footprint,” Mediacorp said.
These issues include the impact of climate change on Singapore, energy consumption and securing a sustainable future for the country.
“Each of the five themes will be tackled by three towns for a total of 15 towns, with all residents of any town invited to partake in an assortment of activities associated with the five Singapore Green Plan 2030 pillars,” the company added.
|Theme
|Towns
|
City in Nature
|Bukit Panjang, Punggol, Thomson
|Resilient Future
|Katong, Queenstown, Tampines
|Energy Reset
|Ang Mo Kio, Pasir Ris, Jurong West
|Green Economy
|Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Tanjong Pagar
|Sustainable Living
|Bedok, Simei, Yishun
The on-ground challenges are slated to begin from Jan 6. The public can register their interest on the CNA Green Plan website before the event date.
These activities “incorporate friendly competitive elements, such as pitting participants against each other in nature trails to track down specific species of flora and fauna”, Mediacorp said.
“Other fun activities for the family include a half-day farming bootcamp, with mini challenges on how to grow your own vegetables at home and educating the public on local produce.”
There will also be a “showdown” featuring 15 personalities – five CNA presenters, five artistes from The Celebrity Agency and five Bloomr.SG influencers – who will be representing various towns and "calling upon their 'rivals' and residents in other towns to perform better in their respective online challenges".
For the online challenges, the public can create and post video and visual content on their social media platforms.
Forty-five individuals with the best entries will each stand a chance to win an EZ-link card containing S$500 worth of credit. The online competition is currently open and will end on Feb 20, 2022.
The on-ground challenges will also be filmed and packaged into a five-part series, Mediacorp said.
Scheduled for an April 2022 release, the series will also include selected entries from the online challenges.
“Other exciting engagement activities for subsequent phases of the CNA Green Plan will be announced in due course,” Mediacorp said.
Editor-in-chief and chief sustainability officer Walter Fernandez said: "This islandwide initiative is one of Mediacorp’s long-term efforts to raise awareness about sustainability as well as the related challenges and issues.
"As the national media network, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our broad base of creative capabilities, trusted journalism, and the wide reach of our personalities and platforms to bring communities together to act on the Singapore Green Plan.
"I hope our audiences can join us on our climate action mission, and that our efforts will motivate all of us to be more thoughtful about going green in our daily lives."