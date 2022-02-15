Median monthly household income rose in 2021, surpassing pre-pandemic levels: SingStat

SINGAPORE: Median monthly household income from work among resident employed households rose 3.6 per cent last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) said on Tuesday (Feb 15).

According to a paper released by the department on Tuesday, the median monthly household income from work for such households was S$9,520 in 2021, up from S$9,189 the previous year.

After adjusting for inflation, the median monthly household income from work rose 1.5 per cent in real terms in 2021.

From 2016 to 2021, median monthly household income from work of resident employed households increased 4.2 per cent cumulatively, or 0.8 per cent per year in real terms.

A resident employed household refers to a household where the reference person is a Singaporean or permanent resident, and with at least one employed person.

The median monthly household income from work per household member rose from S$2,886 in 2020 to S$3,027 in 2021, an increase of 4.9 per cent, or 2.8 per cent after adjusting for inflation.

From 2016 to 2021, the median monthly household income per household member grew by 13.4 per cent cumulatively or 2.5 per cent per annum in real terms, SingStat said.

Resident households, including those with no employed person, received S$5,096 per household member on average from various government schemes in 2021.

This was less than the S$6,324 received the year before, due to the ending of one-off schemes introduced in 2020 to cushion the impact of COVID-19, SingStat said.

Resident households staying in one- and two-room Housing Board (HDB) flats received S$11,363 per household member on average from government schemes, more than double the transfers received by resident households staying in HDB three-room flats.