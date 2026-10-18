These marathon runners will give up their personal best to save a life

SINGAPORE: Running a marathon is tough. It's even tougher in hot and humid Singapore, where medical emergencies such as heat stroke, dehydration and fainting are not uncommon.

In rare cases, runners can even go into cardiac arrest.

In December 2024, a participant died after crossing the finish line of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, the third death in the race's history. A few months later, during the 2XU Compression Run in April 2025, a 23-year-old died while running the 21.1km category race.

During the Standard Chartered Half Marathon last year, local media reported that a runner collapsed midway, received first aid such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from other runners, and subsequently survived.

This year, the new organisers of the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by Adidas are looking to better tackle medical emergencies by introducing a "medic runner" category for the first time.

Should any participant need medical assistance, these runners will act as first responders and attend to the runners. This could mean providing life-saving medical aid such as CPR.

These runners will be medically trained in the months leading up to the race, and will run alongside participants during the half-marathon on Dec 5 and full marathon on Dec 6.

According to the event website, both distances are sold out. Sign-ups for the medic runner category are also closed.