Members of the public should purchase only enough medicines for own consumption: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health has advised members of the public to purchase medicines - particularly paediatric medication - in quantities that are sufficient only for their own consumption.

This is to avoid wastage, the ministry said on Wednesday (Dec 21) in response to media queries on the stock situation of over-the-counter medicines in retail pharmacies.

It added that it is aware that retailers and retail pharmacies have seen increased demand for over-the-counter medicines to treat fever, cough and cold.

"In general, retailers and retail pharmacies carry a diverse range of brands for each type of medicine including generic medicines, which are just as effective as branded medicines," said MOH.

"While they have already placed additional orders, it may take a longer time to restock some brands."

The ministry advised members of the public to purchase an alternative brand if a preferred brand is currently unavailable.

"MOH is closely monitoring the situation," it said.

"We are working with the retailers and retail pharmacies to ensure that these medicines are available to Singaporeans in need."