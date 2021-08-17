More cancer drug treatments to be subsidised, claims of up to S$9,600 under changes to MediShield Life

At the same time, the Government will extend the Medication Assistance Fund to Singaporeans with per capita household income between S$2,800 and S$6,500, who currently do not get any subsidies. They will get subsidies of up to 50 per cent for cancer and non-cancer drugs.

Close to 90 per cent of subsidised Singaporean patients who use these treatments - compared to 70 per cent today - will have their cancer drug bills fully covered by subsidy and MediShield Life, subject to co-payment which can be paid using MediSave, MOH said.

The MediSave withdrawal limits for outpatient chemotherapy and outpatient cancer scans will be adjusted, said MOH. Patients will be able to claim S$1,200 per month under MediSave for cancer drug treatments with MediShield Life claim limit above S$5,400.

They will also be able to claim S$600 per month under MediSave for other treatments on the “positive list”, and an additional S$600 per year for cancer drug services and other cancer scans.

The "positive list" of treatments may include "those that are common today but are not registered with the Health Sciences Authority or are not cost-effective,” MOH said. The list will be updated every four months.

These treatments will be assigned a claim limit similar to their subsidised alternatives, the ministry said. Cost-effective means that that the drug treatments provide “good value compared to existing standard of care in terms of cost and health benefits”, and not that they are cheap, MOH clarified.

“Patients are strongly encouraged to discuss with their doctors on the use of available clinically proven and cost-effective treatments for their conditions,” MOH said.

RELATIVELY HIGHER CANCER DRUG PRICES HERE

The current claim limit of S$3,000 per month under MediShield Life for all outpatient cancer drug treatments and related services "has the unintended effect of raising cancer drug prices to maximise the claims”, MOH said.

Singapore is now paying higher prices for cancer drugs compared to regional jurisdictions like Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, MOH said.

“Prices for some of the commonly used cancer drugs can be 50 to 100 per cent higher in Singapore, and at current prices, most cancer drugs are not cost-effective, and they are therefore not subsidised today,” MOH said.

Explaining how this happens at a virtual media briefing, MOH said that drug companies have been reluctant to reduce their prices because of the S$3,000 limit.

“The (drug) company will say even though the drug is only worth S$200 I can charge you S$3,000 because that's what MediShield Life is willing to pay,” the ministry spokesperson said.

With the changes in design to MediShield Life however, “there is impetus for the drug companies to change their prices” so their drugs can be covered, the spokesperson added.