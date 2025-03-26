More in Singapore expected to downgrade private health insurance policies as premiums rise

SINGAPORE: Market watchers expect more in Singapore – especially retirees and those above 60 – to downgrade their private health insurance plans, as premiums for Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) look set to rise from next month.

This is in line with an increase in MediShield Life premiums, which could go up in April by as much as 35 per cent over a three-year period, depending on the individual’s age group.

For most Singapore residents, however, this will be fully offset by government support measures.

FEWER OLDER PEOPLE OWN IPs

About 7 in 10 residents are currently on IPs, which offer private insurance coverage on top of MediShield Life – Singapore's national health insurance scheme.

Between 2020 and 2023, 2.2 per cent of people over the age of 60 gave up their IPs altogether, falling back on the basic MediShield Life, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In contrast, the proportion of people owning IPs rose by 1.1 per cent among those aged 60 and below.

There was a 5 per cent drop in people with private hospital IPs between 2021 and 2023, said MOH.

The ministry said it “encourages everyone to review their private insurance coverage holistically, taking into consideration their care preferences, what they would like to be covered for, and whether they can afford the plan in the long term”.