‘A lot at stake’: Meet the meteorologist tasked with predicting Singapore’s haze

SINGAPORE: It may take just seconds to glance at a haze forecast, but for meteorologist Gabriel Lim, the responsibility behind it can weigh on him long after he leaves the office.

“In the middle of a significant haze episode, I can't really switch off fully after work,” he told CNA.

“So even after work, I do keep looking at the latest satellite image, replaying my assessment, and wondering if the call I made was the right one.”

Sometimes, dinner with his family is pushed back, while on other days, he wakes up earlier to answer questions about the haze.

For Mr Lim, an executive meteorologist at the National Environment Agency (NEA), the stakes are high, with many people relying on his forecasts to make decisions.

“Knowing that my forecast will impact a lot of people, it makes it daunting, of course, and sometimes stressful,” he said.

“But it also means a great deal because I know that the forecast I give impacts the people that I care about, and it makes it worthwhile.”