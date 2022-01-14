Meet-the-people sessions go hybrid: MPs adapt as engagement with residents shift online

SINGAPORE: While physical Meet-the-People sessions have mostly resumed, the way residents make their issues and concerns known has shifted online – with many more using online channels to reach out to their Members of Parliament.

Last Tuesday (Jan 4), MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) wrote on Facebook that like many in Singapore who returned to their offices in the new year, the Workers’ Party resumed face-to-face ground activities last week.

But at his ward in Anchorvale, the Meet-the-People session (MPS) on Monday night was “scaled down”.

Letter-writing volunteers continued to work remotely while a split team of core volunteers were there, with crowd control to separate waiting areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

“Like many operations, we have also become very much hybrid in how we work,” said Associate Professor Lim. “Many residents now reach out to us electronically, providing sufficiently extensive details that we are able to assist them that way.”

"WE WILL EVOLVE AS THE PLATFORM EVOLVES"

MPs CNA spoke to said that they’ve noticed the shift, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the digitalisation of other aspects of life.

Assoc Prof Lim said that while he has resumed face-to-face MPS every Monday, volunteers and many residents have become so adept at using online video conferencing tools such as Zoom that he has retained that option for MPS meetings.

This is useful in some cases where residents are unable to make it on Monday evenings, have an urgent case that cannot wait or are physically unable to travel to the session.

“So like everyone else, we have learned how to weave in efficiencies into a hybrid format,” he told CNA, giving some examples of how he and the Anchorvale volunteers have adapted the virtual sessions over time to make them more efficient.

“Like everyone else, we will evolve as the platform evolves.”

MP Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang) said she has not resumed face-to-face MPS and has been personally replying to emails from residents who need help. Some also contact her via Facebook Messenger.

While most residents now use virtual modes to contact her, some who are not aware that face-to-face sessions have been suspended or those who are less tech-savvy still turn up for help. So every Wednesday evening, Ms Poh and a small team of volunteers head to her MPS office to attend to these residents, she said.