4-year-old girl abuse case: Mother jailed 19 years, boyfriend who threw fatal punch jailed 30 years

Warning: This article contains details of child abuse that readers may find upsetting.

SINGAPORE: A woman who subjected her four-year-old daughter to horrific abuse for more than a year until the girl died, then helped to burn her corpse, was sentenced to 19 years' jail on Thursday (Apr 3).

Foo Li Ping, 29, had abused Megan Khung with her then-boyfriend, Wong Shi Xiang, 38, until the latter inflicted a fatal punch on Megan.

For his role in Megan's death and other charges, Wong was jailed for 30 years and given 17 strokes of the cane.

Details of their crimes emerged in court in February when the pair pleaded guilty. The pair, seated in the dock on Thursday, looked down as their sentences were read out.

Delivering her decision to a packed courtroom, Justice Hoo Sheau Peng had strong words for the pair, calling their conduct heinous and deplorable.

She noted that Megan was a young, vulnerable victim who was helplessly reliant on both accused persons for her daily care.

For months, she pleaded with them for food, clothing and to leave the planter box where she was made to sleep, but her pleas fell on deaf ears and a hardened heart, the judge said.

Her mother instead berated and mocked her. Both accused persons had deliberately recorded Megan's pain and suffering, showing their "absolute depravity".

"For their own sadistic ends, they robbed Megan of basic dignity," said Justice Hoo.

After Megan died, the two did not repent but continued to display "utter callousness and cruelty", in the manner in which they tried to revive her, said the judge.

The pair prioritised their self-preservation and further denied her dignity in death in the way they burnt her body, she said.

"Nothing of Megan, not even her ashes, remain," said the judge.

The couple's friend Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 35, who is accused of disposing of Megan's body together with them, has her case pending before the court.