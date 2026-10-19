Two taken to hospital after fire at Mei Ling Street HDB block, about 25 evacuated

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an HDB block along Mei Ling Street on Monday (Oct 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 158 Mei Ling Street at about 12.30pm.

The fire involved items placed outside a unit on the 10th floor and was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

Two people who were inside the unit were evacuated by SCDF officers. One of them was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another person from a neighbouring unit was also taken to the same hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 25 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Queenstown Member of Parliament Eric Chua wished the two residents who were taken to hospital a full and speedy recovery.

He said some evacuated residents were understandably concerned and that he had also spent time listening to them and sharing updates while SCDF officers worked to make the area safe.

Mr Chua also thanked SCDF officers from Alexandra Fire Station and police officers from Queenstown Neighbourhood Police Centre for their "professionalism and efforts on the ground".

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely, stay in touch with our affected residents and help where needed," he said.