Former SAF chief Melvyn Ong gets permanent secretary role in Defence Ministry

SINGAPORE: The former top soldier in the Singapore Armed Forces will take on a new civilian role in the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), said the Public Service Division on Friday (Apr 28).

Lieutenant-General (LG) Melvyn Ong Su Kiat, 48, will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Defence Development) from Jun 1. He will retire from the SAF and join the Administrative Service on the same date.

The role is currently held by Mr Chan Heng Kee in a covering capacity. Mr Chan also holds the position of Permanent Secretary (Defence) at MINDEF.

Since joining the SAF in 1994, LG Ong has held various key command and staff appointments, culminating in his promotion to the top job as Chief of Defence Force (CDF).

He held the position for five years between March 2018 and March 2023.

The former chief of navy Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng Yao Cheng took over as CDF in March.

Among LG Ong's appointments in the SAF: Commanding Officer of the Army Deployment Force, Brigade Commander of the 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Chief Guards Officer and Chief of Army.

Between 2013 and 2014, LG Ong was seconded to the Civil Service as Deputy Chief Executive of the then-newly established Early Childhood Development Agency in the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

As CDF, LG Ong led the SAF's COVID-19 pandemic response, including the formation of various task forces to support the Government's COVID-19 operations.