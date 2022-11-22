Global chip industry has gone from shortage to slump, but things will improve: Micron chief

SINGAPORE: The global chip industry is going through a downturn, but what remains important is that the demand for memory and storage continues to rise in the longer term, according to the head of a global tech giant.

The industry has been impacted by factors like lockdowns in China, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and global high inflation, noted Mr Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive of Micron on Tuesday (Nov 22).

“The main driver of the downturn in the memory industry right now is that our customers are adjusting inventories toward a more normalised level, and this is reducing the demand,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

The resulting imbalance between demand and supply is affecting the pricing environment in the industry, he added.

It typically takes about six months for customer inventories to get normalised, he said, adding that macroeconomic factors will also affect the pace at which it happens.