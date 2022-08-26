3 men arrested for evading roadblock at Nicoll Highway and dangerous driving

SINGAPORE: Three men, aged between 38 and 44, were arrested for evading a roadblock and dangerous driving, said the police in a news release on Friday (Aug 26).

The incident took place on Monday at 3.25am. Police said they were conducting a roadblock along Nicoll Highway towards Mountbatten Road, when three vehicles made a three-point turn before the roadblock and drove against traffic flow.

“The officers immediately initiated a pursuit and managed to intercept one of the vehicles along Syed Alwi Road,” said the police.

A 44-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving and evading the roadblock.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs (closed-circuit television), officers from Central Police Division and traffic police established the identities of the other two drivers,” said the police.

The two men, aged 38 and 44, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The three vehicles were seized, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Any person found guilty of evading a roadblock may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to seven years, or both.

The offence of dangerous driving carries a jail term of up to 12 months, or with a fine up to S$5,000, or both.

Roadblocks are conducted to deter and detect crimes, said the police. Members of public are advised to cooperate with police officers when approached during roadblocks, they added.