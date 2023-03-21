3 men arrested after brawl at Lucky Plaza

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested after getting involved in a brawl at Lucky Plaza on Sunday (Mar 19) evening.

In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday that it came across the fight at about 8.30pm.

The brawl involved five men aged 31 to 63 and two women aged 41 and 44.

Two women and two men aged between 52 and 55 were conscious when taken to the hospital, SPF said.

"A 52-year-old man was subsequently arrested for affray. Two men, aged 31 and 37, were arrested for affray and public nuisance," the police added.

The remaining people involved in the fight are assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

In video clips of the fight circulating online, several officers can be seen repeatedly trying to keep groups of people apart.

In the opening moments of the clip, a man is seen tussling with a woman, before officers step in to break it up.

Shouts of "relax" and "quiet" were also heard above the din.