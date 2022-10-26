Two men to be charged for alleged family violence offences in separate cases

SINGAPORE: Two men will be charged in court on Thursday (Oct 27) for their suspected involvement in separate cases of family violence.

Both men are also being investigated for previous incidents of family violence, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Wednesday.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," SPF added.

CRIMINAL INTIMIDATION

One man will be charged for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation.

On Oct 21, at about 10.30pm, the police received a report of a woman allegedly being threatened by her husband at about 11.30pm a day earlier at Block 191 Boon Lay Drive.

Police investigations revealed that the 47-year-old man had a dispute with his wife and sent voice messages threatening to stab her neck.

Those found guilty of criminal intimidation where the threat is to cause death or grievous hurt face up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or both.

CAUSING ALARM AND HURT

The other man will be charged with the offence of using abusive words likely to cause alarm, and the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, during a dispute on Oct 25, the 57-year-old man allegedly hurled vulgarities at his wife and assaulted her by twisting her arm twice.

Those found guilty of using abusive words likely to cause alarm face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.