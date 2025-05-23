Two men charged over forging of documents to cheat Singapore Prison Service

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged on Friday (May 23) for their alleged role in forging documents to deceive the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) into thinking that their company’s quotations for works were the lowest-priced.

Kiew Khie Leong, 35, faces two counts of forgery, while Tan Sin Liang, 62, was handed on count of abetting forgery.

According to the Singapore Police Force, the pair were employees of two different subcontractors engaged by a term contractor for mechanical and electrical works.

This was for a development project under the SPS. Details of the project were not revealed in court documents.

Kiew, a Malaysian, is said to have forged 11 quotations purportedly issued by two other contractors in 2019.

Between Jan 23, 2019, and Dec 5, 2019, Kiew allegedly prepared five quotations under the letterheads of DRK Construction, and six quotations under the letterheads of Pro-Wire Engineering, without authorisation.

Kiew did not enter any plea and his case was adjourned for him to engage a lawyer. His case will be mentioned again on Jun 6.

As for Tan, the Singaporean is accused of instigating his administrative staff to forge three documents under the letterheads of Beryllus with the intent to commit fraud on SPS. This allegedly happened between Jan 24, 2018, and Dec 4, 2020.

Tan told the court he was not guilty. His case has been fixed for a pre-trial conference on Jun 25.

If convicted, each faces a jail term of up to four years and a fine for each charge.